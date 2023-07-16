A man changes bulbs in a stoplight at the intersection of empire Street and Veterans Parkway in 1958.
MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
The Sinorak smorgasbord restaurant once stood at South Main Street and Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The site is now home to a dairy Queen.
PROVIDED PHOTO
This illustration of the new Griesheim Building appeared in a 1901 Bloomington Business Men's association promotional piece touting the city's reconstruction efforts after the great Fire of June 19, 1900.
