The junior jackpot swine show will take place Wednesday and the junior jackpot cattle show will take place Thursday, both starting at 10 a.m. The sheep show will happen at 9 a.m. Friday and the goat show will start at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Meet the six finalists for 2023 McLean County Fair Royalty.
The junior jackpot swine show will take place Wednesday and the junior jackpot cattle show will take place Thursday, both starting at 10 a.m. The sheep show will happen at 9 a.m. Friday and the goat show will start at 9 a.m. Saturday.