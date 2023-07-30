People are also reading…
- Illinois driver services facilities to require appointments in 44 locations
- 110-year prison sentence for man convicted in downtown Bloomington murder
- Police: Bloomington home, vehicle hit by gunfire
- Need to renew your Illinois driver’s license? Starting Sept. 1, you’ll need an appointment.
- 5 cows dead after Tuesday evening crash on I-74 in Bloomington
- Multi-vehicle crash halts traffic on I-55 at Lexington
- Family of late Bloomington teen eyeing special Dylan Scott show Friday
- Historical marker to be dedicated next week in Bloomington
- Bloomington OKs annexation for 800-unit development along Market Street
- Flick Fact: Now in the thousands, the very first houses east of Veterans Parkway, and when?
- McLean County Fair shortens carnival hours due to extreme heat
- New regional airline at O’Hare to serve 3 small Midwest cities
- A look at the latest Central Illinois scholarship winners
- Bloomington police seeking 16-year-old runaway
- Normal fire crews extinguish bedroom blaze Friday morning