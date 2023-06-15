People are also reading…
- Man killed in Normal crash identified
- Bloomington man identified as bicyclist killed in Towanda
- The Farmstead opens in Roanoke
- Investigation continues in Normal man's death; autopsy indicates natural causes
- Bicyclist killed in Friday crash in Towanda
- Kindred: Heart of Illinois celebrates ‘father of the HOIC,’ Gary Tipsord
- LeRoy woman sentenced for failing to file taxes
- Normal man charged with 41 counts of child porn possession
- Miss Illinois 2023 crowned in Marion
- Dan Brady expresses interest in congressional run
- Illinois man fatally shot by officer after fleeing traffic stop
- 18-year-old Bloomington man arrested on gun charges
- Missy's Sweet Shoppe sprinkles magic on Route 66
- Heyworth man charged with aggravated battery
- Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible