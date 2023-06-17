Jun 17, 2023 54 min ago 0 1 of 2 Police body cameras for Normal Police Department. CLAY JACKSON PHOTOS, THE PANTAGRAPH Body cameras for Normal Police Department. Related to this story Most Popular The Farmstead opens in Roanoke Anyone that is familiar with the history of the village is well aware of its affinity for Italian cuisine. Bloomington man identified as bicyclist killed in Towanda A Bloomington man has been identified as the victim pronounced dead at the scene of a Towanda crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist, authori… Man killed in Normal crash identified One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Normal, police said. LeRoy woman sentenced for failing to file taxes A LeRoy woman has been sentenced to probation for failing to file tax returns and ordered to pay over half a million dollars in restitution to… Man, woman identified in fatal scooter crash in Pekin A man and a woman from Pekin have been identified as the victims in a fatal scooter crash on Thursday morning in Pekin.