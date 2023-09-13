Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 0 1 of 2 U.s. department of Justice lawyers, including Kenneth Dintzer, center, and Megan Bellshaw, right, arrive at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.s. Federal Courthouse on Tuesday in Washington. NATHAN HOWARD PHOTOS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Google's top litigator John Schmidtlein arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.s. Federal Courthouse on Tuesday in Washington. Related to this story Most Popular Battery manufacturing plant coming to Illinois — with $530M incentive deal Gotion, a Chinese battery manufacturing and development company, announced on Friday that it will build a lithium-ion battery manufacturing fa… Week 3 football scores from throughout the Central Illinois area High school football scores from all around Central Illinois will be updated continuously until they go final. Communist group burns flag, protests Jason Aldean’s Tinley Park concert A community organization that aligns itself with communist beliefs held a protest Saturday night outside country music singer Jason Aldean’s c… Bloomington cat café opens for business, pet fostering The Cat’s Meow Café, 507 N. Hershey Road, Suite E, launched Wednesday with nine soft-furred felines looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for c… Bloomington man in custody on felony battery charge A Bloomington man is being held without bond on a charge of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation.