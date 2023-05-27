Related to this story
A Bloomington woman was arrested by police Monday night on a third McLean County DUI charge, prosecutors said.
A Heyworth woman pleaded guilty Thursday in two pending cases involving damage to property and drug possession.
A 19-year-old man was arrested early Saturday for manufacturing and delivering cannabis between 500 and 2,000 grams, a Class 2 felony.
A Bloomington man was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to a domestic battery charge.
Police are looking for James Moon, one of three suspects in a 2020 shooting in west Bloomington that left one dead and two injured.