A Bloomington woman was arrested by police Monday night on a third McLean County DUI charge, prosecutors said.
A Heyworth woman pleaded guilty Thursday in two pending cases involving damage to property and drug possession.
OB's Cervezaria, 917 E. Cemetery Ave. in Chenoa, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
A McLean County judge is weighing whether to grant Misook Nowlin, who is serving 55 years for a 2011 murder in Bloomington, a new trial on a r…
With the transfer window closed, Illinois basketball has an idea of who it is returning. Now there are only a couple spots left to complete th…