Aug 12, 2023 8 min ago 0 1 of 3 Caulkins Pritzker Bailey Related to this story Most Popular Police: USPS worker died in Monday crash in Bloomington Postal service officials said man who died in the crash Monday was a rural carrier in Bloomington who would had been employed for 3 years by n… Pritzker signs law to strengthen protections for Illinois temp workers A new law aimed at strengthening legal protections for temp workers could help those who are subject to low pay and exploitation because of th… Sales slump puts Normal skate shop owner at risk of bailing out of dream business After the popular skatepark at O'Neil Park in Bloomington closed last summer, Shockwaves' owner said business dropped by half. A GoFundMe page… Normal police: 2 hurt after shots fired Sunday It was reported at 3:33 a.m. Sunday on Lindell Drive. Officers continue to investigate. Police: 1 dead after crash Monday in southwest Bloomington A man died Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Old Route 66 in Bloomington, police said.