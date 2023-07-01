Jul 1, 2023 22 min ago 0 1 of 3 Joshua Dean holds his grandson, Asher, 2, during Minonk's Fourth of July weekend celebrations on Saturday. D. JACK ALKIRE PHOTOS, THE PANTAGRAPH Kane Arndt, 5, rests on the lap of Miley Nix, 11, next to his brother Jack, 3, on Saturday during an ice cream break from the Fourth of July weekend festivities in Minonk. Megan Lane, of Columbia, holds a puppy she hopes to adopt and name Bo on Saturday during Fourth of July weekend festivities in Minonk. Related to this story Most Popular New Bloomington shop seeking selling, trading of cards and sports collectibles Twin Cities Collectibles opened earlier this month. The Pantagraph stopped by Sunday to see what's on deck at the new Bloomington business. 1 killed, 1 hurt in Bloomington crash A 42-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Bloomington, police said Monday. New downtown Bloomington café aims to change the world, 1 cup at a time The café owned by Bloomington native Joel Aper opened June 16 inside the new location of Red Raccoon Games. McLean County man nets 55 years on child pornography charges The defendant was arrested in January 2022 and charged with 45 counts of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to 10 counts. James "Jimmy" Shepherd Oct. 27, 1980—June 23, 2023