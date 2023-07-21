Rich Powell, co-chair of the Conservative Climate Foundation, left, moderates a panel discussion on global climate challenges Nov. 11 with, from second left, heather reams, president of Citizens for responsible energy Solutions; Rep. John Curtis of Utah; rep. garret graves, R-LA.; Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, in the U.S. Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.