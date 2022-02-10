Art Circle meeting set for tonight

BLOOMINGTON — Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal will have a meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at Jacob's Well, 304 Jersey Ave. in Normal.
Guests are invited to bring one or two pieces of art or writing to share. Masks will be required for everyone when gathering indoors.
Visit artcirclebn.com for more information and upcoming events.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.
Olivia Jacobs
Newsroom Assistant
