Arlington Heights St. Viator manhandles Chicago DePaul College Prep 41-7

  Updated
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Arlington Heights St. Viator broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 41-7 explosion on Chicago DePaul College Prep for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.

The Lions' control showed as they carried a 35-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Arlington Heights St. Viator's offense darted to a 21-7 lead over Chicago DePaul College Prep at the intermission.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

