Area squads go one-and-done

Both Eureka and Fieldcrest lost openers in the Illinois Valley Central Regional. The Hornets were blanked 7-0 by the hosts May 17 in Chillicothe. The day before, the Knights were bounced 8-3 by El Paso-Gridley at South Pointe Park.

Eureka-IVC

Butler University signee Katie Petran limited the guests to a mere two baserunners in the form of singles by Pava Carlson and Madisyn Hack, respectively. She finished with 15 strikeouts.

Hack (1-6) suffered the loss for the Hornets, who ended with a record of 5-13.

Fieldcrest/EP-G

Kristyn Swartz's two-run single highlighted the top of the third inning, as the guests cut the margin to 4-3. The Titans countered with one in the fourth and three in the sixth.

Morgan Gerdes (1-2) was the pitcher of record for the Knights, who concluded at 4-16.

In Friday's final, Tremont eliminated IVC 2-1 in nine in walk-off fashion. The Turks advanced to the sectional they'll host. Tremont faced reigning two A champion Rockridge (30-0), owners of a 59-game win streak, yesterday. Their last defeat came in the third place game of the 2019 two A finals by a 2-1 score to Olympia.

