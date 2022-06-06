 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Area players selected to Illini Prairie Conference all-star baseball team

  • 0
Prep sports graphic

Olympia outfielder Riley McCallister and infielder Logan Barnett and outfielder Michael Kuska of Pontiac represent the Pantagraph area on the first team of the Illini Prairie Conference’s all-star baseball team.

Making the second team were infielder Nick Mardis and outfielder Isaac Whitaker of Central Catholic and pitcher Henry Brummel and infielder Johnny Lenox of Pontiac.

Area players on the honorable mention list are Olympia’s Zach O’Donnell, Drew O’Donnell, Adam Swartzentruber, Cole Kindred and Edwin Hohulin, Prairie Central’s Owen Rafferty and Central Catholic’s Charlie Graham.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Famous Dave's closes in Bloomington

Famous Dave's closes in Bloomington

Employees were not given advance notice of the closure, but some may get new jobs at Alexander's Steakhouse, according to the restaurants' ownership.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News