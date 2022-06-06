Area players selected to Illini Prairie Conference all-star baseball team

Olympia outfielder Riley McCallister and infielder Logan Barnett and outfielder Michael Kuska of Pontiac represent the Pantagraph area on the first team of the Illini Prairie Conference’s all-star baseball team.
Making the second team were infielder Nick Mardis and outfielder Isaac Whitaker of Central Catholic and pitcher Henry Brummel and infielder Johnny Lenox of Pontiac.
Area players on the honorable mention list are Olympia’s Zach O’Donnell, Drew O’Donnell, Adam Swartzentruber, Cole Kindred and Edwin Hohulin, Prairie Central’s Owen Rafferty and Central Catholic’s Charlie Graham.