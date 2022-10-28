Area educators to hear speaker

FAIRBURY-Alpha Beta Chapter of DKG International Society for Key Women Educators invites all teachers to attend their Nov. program titled “The Science of Reading – The Latest Reading Wars? Or Best Practice?” presented by Anne Marie Gump, Master of Arts in Elementary Education and ELL specialist at Williams Bay School District, Williams Bay, Wisconsin. “Researchers have been studying how exactly children learn how to read and their findings are debunking several of the commonly held beliefs upon which teachers have been basing their instruction. We will examine the research and its implications for teaching and learning how to read.”