 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Area educators to hear speaker

  • 0

FAIRBURY-Alpha Beta Chapter of DKG International Society for Key Women Educators invites all teachers to attend their Nov. program titled “The Science of Reading – The Latest Reading Wars? Or Best Practice?” presented by Anne Marie Gump, Master of Arts in Elementary Education and ELL specialist at Williams Bay School District, Williams Bay, Wisconsin. “Researchers have been studying how exactly children learn how to read and their findings are debunking several of the commonly held beliefs upon which teachers have been basing their instruction. We will examine the research and its implications for teaching and learning how to read.”

Join them on Nov. 12, from 10-11a.m. in the White Community Room of Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. 3rd St. Fairbury. One hour of Professional Development Credit will be available. To reserve a seat email Connie Rich at jc.rich3@gmail.com or text at 815-520-8266.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News