EUREKA-Come to the April 13 meeting of the Woodford County Historical Society Meeting at the Eureka Methodist Fellowship Hall and see how you do. Your “Teacher” for the evening is Beth Harms Miller, retired teacher and current substitute teacher from Woodford County. The “bell” rings promptly at p.m.

All 7th and 8th graders that met the qualifications were able to take this county wide test at a location near their home school. Two to four schools were group together with one teacher being the lead teacher and the other teacher helping supervise. Successfully passing this test allowed students to continue on to high school.

Don’t forget to bring your pencil or pen for the test. Those “students” in attendance will be taking a shortened version of the test in groups. No calculators, cell phones, or other electronic devises will be allowed for the test. A short business meeting will be held before the “test”.

The purpose of the WCHGS is to discover, collect and preserve whatever relates to the natural, industrial, civil, military, educational, family and religious history of Woodford County. To also maintain a mini museum and research library to cultivate the historical sense and diffuse knowledge upon those by meetings and publications.

The Woodford County Historical Society meets monthly, March through November, on the 2nd Thursday of the month. So that people living in all parts of the county can access the meetings, they are held in different locations throughout the county. Everyone is welcome to join the Society, and meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call Karen Fyke at 309-360-6772 or Beth Miller at 309-275-8860.