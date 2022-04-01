 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
April 2, 2022, corrections

Lincoln College — Friday's front page article "A bit of a shock" had an incorrect date for Lincoln Christian University's founding. The correct year is 1944. 

ExtraOrdinary Women Project — A photo in Thursday's Pantagraph shows Patti Wood of the ExtraOrdinary Women Project presenting award recipient Candice Byrd with a basket of treats at the YWCA, Tuesday. Wood was misidentified in the photo.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

