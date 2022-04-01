April 2, 2022, corrections

Local
Lincoln College — Friday's front page article "A bit of a shock" had an incorrect date for Lincoln Christian University's founding. The correct year is 1944.
ExtraOrdinary Women Project — A photo in Thursday's Pantagraph shows Patti Wood of the ExtraOrdinary Women Project presenting award recipient Candice Byrd with a basket of treats at the YWCA, Tuesday. Wood was misidentified in the photo.
