The end of February and the beginning of March for the residents of the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka was one of transition. The week started out with devotions, exercises, bingo, and changing decorations from Valentine’s Day to St Patrick’s Day. Also Monday night, Timber Creek Strings came and preformed for the residents and their family members. Tuesday after a morning Reflections church service with Marshal Heinold, the afternoon included bible trivia and a coffee hour. The evening ended with a few rounds of Bingo. Wednesday after a morning of March jeopardy trivia (though we didn’t play for cash rewards). The rest of Wednesday involved residents doing a prize drawing and phone calls to the winners for 5 staff members each winning 4-5 pounds of various cuts of pork, looking through newspaper clippings from the local papers 50 years ago, and learning about historical events that took place on March 1st over the centuries. Thursday was a day for relaxing with an old black and white Lassie movie, some games of bingo, and enjoying cookies and a story at night. Friday residents worked on a butterfly art project and tried out a new card game. Sprinkled in throughout the week was apple muffin baking, bean bag toss, a shamrock craft, and planning a dream trip to the Holy Lands (though we avoided figuring out that the actual cost of such a trip would be).