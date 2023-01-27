APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA

The last full week in January started out with our men’s coffee group meeting, a special snowman craft, as well as a few rounds of Bingo. Tuesday after a morning of devotions, exercises, and a Reflections church service. Residents worked on bible trivia, and well as a bit more bingo. Wednesday resident’s reminisced with Activity Aide Gale, learned about historical events that happened on the 25th of January, and enjoyed some accordion music provided by Jan Hinrichsen. Thursday residents volunteered and helped pack snack packs for the local schools, then in the afternoon they celebrated at the monthly birthday party with cupcakes and grape lemonade followed by bingo. Friday after a morning of devotions and exercises, residents enjoyed some organ music, competed in trivia, reminisced, and spent some time coloring for relaxation.