The week of St Patrick’s Day at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka started off with a Bible study class, a bit of brain games, bingo, and singers from the Congerville, and Eureka AC Faith churches. Tuesday Saw residents at church, testing their bible knowledge, playing games, learning about the Irish, baking banana bread, and enjoying the young people from Congerville, Eureka, Roanoke, and Goodfield coming and singing. Wednesday devotions, cooking where residents helped make chipped beef and cabbage, learned about history, played some balloon games, and sang songs. Thursday had a visit and performance by Art and Bobby Hunzicker, a few rounds of bingo, and some cookies and stories. Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, had staff and residents sharing in the spirit of the day with some unique green outfits, learning the history of Irish Dance, and enjoying an Irish themed tea party courtesy of Arlene Banwart and Jane Stoller.