The week began with men’s coffee, a shopping trip to Farm and Fleet in Morton, Irish stories and tales, a spelling bee, and music. Tuesday, Curt Rassi provided a church service for the residents, they enjoyed the sounds of the dulcimers played by Debra Blunier and her friends, a card game, and bingo. Wednesday was filled with devotions, a look back at history that happened over the years on the 22nd of March, piano music, and more. Thursday started off with a volunteer project where residents helped pack snack packs for the local school kids. Then in the afternoon we celebrated the March birthdays, a big thank you to the Wideawake 4-H club from Congerville for providing such beautiful flowers for our birthday ladies and Hannah for volunteering at the party, and the evening wrapped up with bingo and music provided by Praising Hymn. Friday we listened to the musical talents of Janet Schrock on the Organ, tested our knowledge with some trivia, played some games, and relaxed with some word puzzles.
Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup white sugar
1 cup butter, softened
1 (3 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 large egg yolk
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon almond extract
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
Directions
1. Beat sugar, butter, cream cheese, egg yolk, salt, almond extract, and vanilla in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Gradually mix in flour.
2. Divide dough into thirds and form each piece into a disc. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate, 8 hours or overnight.
3. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
4. Working with one disc at a time, roll dough on a lightly floured surface to a thickness of 1/8 inch; keep other discs refrigerated until ready to roll.
5. Cut dough into desired shapes with lightly floured cookie cutters. Place cookies 1 inch apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.
6. Bake in the preheated oven until cookies are light golden brown, 7 to 10 minutes, switching racks halfway through. Remove from the oven and transfer to wire racks.
7. Repeat Steps 4 to 6 to bake remaining batches.
8. Cool cookies completely before frosting.