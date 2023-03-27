The week began with men’s coffee, a shopping trip to Farm and Fleet in Morton, Irish stories and tales, a spelling bee, and music. Tuesday, Curt Rassi provided a church service for the residents, they enjoyed the sounds of the dulcimers played by Debra Blunier and her friends, a card game, and bingo. Wednesday was filled with devotions, a look back at history that happened over the years on the 22nd of March, piano music, and more. Thursday started off with a volunteer project where residents helped pack snack packs for the local school kids. Then in the afternoon we celebrated the March birthdays, a big thank you to the Wideawake 4-H club from Congerville for providing such beautiful flowers for our birthday ladies and Hannah for volunteering at the party, and the evening wrapped up with bingo and music provided by Praising Hymn. Friday we listened to the musical talents of Janet Schrock on the Organ, tested our knowledge with some trivia, played some games, and relaxed with some word puzzles.