The last full week of march at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka had a variety of activities. Monday started with Bible study and a drive and the afternoon continued with decorating bulletin boards for April, painting, and bingo. Tuesday had a church service, bible trivia, music on the Baby Grand, and a few games. Wednesday saw residents making Twinkie bunny carts, petting bunnies, and sharing their talents at the ACHE Talent Show. Thursday, we had a dog visit, live piano music, a ten commandments scenario game, YouTube video screening of funny babies and pets, a slide show on fashion over the years and more. Friday rounded out with a drive, a visit from the Eureka Highschool Pace class where they taught us how to play Uno, and a spring-cleaning day. Over all it was a great last week of March as we got ready for the upcoming Good Friday lunch and more in April.
Easy Ham and Cheese Breakfast Casserole
(perfect for leftover ham from Easter)
Ingredients
nonstick cooking spray
2 cups milk
8 large eggs
½ teaspoon salt
8 cups cubed bread
4 ounces diced country ham
1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick spray.
2. Whisk milk, eggs, milk, and salt together in a bowl.
3. Place about 3/4 of the bread cubes into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle with ham and 1 cup Cheddar cheese. Carefully pour egg mixture over top. Add remaining bread cubes and gently press all over to submerge into the liquid. Once all of the bread is coated by the egg mixture, sprinkle remaining Cheddar cheese over the top.
4. Bake in the preheated oven until light golden brown and set in the middle, about 40 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.