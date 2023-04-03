The last full week of march at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka had a variety of activities. Monday started with Bible study and a drive and the afternoon continued with decorating bulletin boards for April, painting, and bingo. Tuesday had a church service, bible trivia, music on the Baby Grand, and a few games. Wednesday saw residents making Twinkie bunny carts, petting bunnies, and sharing their talents at the ACHE Talent Show. Thursday, we had a dog visit, live piano music, a ten commandments scenario game, YouTube video screening of funny babies and pets, a slide show on fashion over the years and more. Friday rounded out with a drive, a visit from the Eureka Highschool Pace class where they taught us how to play Uno, and a spring-cleaning day. Over all it was a great last week of March as we got ready for the upcoming Good Friday lunch and more in April.