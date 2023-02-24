The last full week of February at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka was a busy one. Monday, Presidents Day, saw residents shopping at Washington Walmart, learning about presidential trivia, and the men enjoying a coffee hour. Tuesday residents volunteered and helped to pack snack packs for the local school children, testing their bible knowledge with bible trivia, enjoying dulcimer music, playing a guessing game about the first ladies, and listening to singers. Wednesday residents took to time to look at historical events that happened on February 22nd over the centuries, they also enjoyed piano music and cooking. Thursday after some morning games of bingo the afternoon saw the residents celebrating our sole birthday girl in February and then enjoying the musical and comical talents of Freight Train Mike and his pickin and grinnin Music that evening the residents relaxed with some cookies and stories. Friday rounded out the week with a drive, some trivia, a sing-a-long, and some coloring for relaxation.