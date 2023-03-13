The first full week of March has come and gone. At the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka residents filled that week with a variety of activities. Monday the men got together to visit at men’s coffee, they tried out a new brain game called verb generation where you pick out a scenario and create a list of verbs that could likely happen in that scenario, we played a few rounds of bingo, and even enjoyed some violin music. Tuesday a few residents went on a drive around Washington, while others that morning worshipped during a church service. The rest of Tuesday flew by between trivia, bingo, painting, and visiting. Wednesday the Catholic Priest stopped by, and we spent the afternoon cuddling and playing with puppies. By the end of the session the puppies were napping in their carrier. A big thank you to Myra Wiegand and her Cedar Ridge Goldens, they brought such smiles to faces. Thursday, we shared feel good stories, enjoyed a Busy Corner Dine-in, played some bingo, and ate cookies. Friday, we enjoyed Organ music, worked on Depot Quilt Squares made of scrap book paper, and played truth or Blarney. Sprinkle in exercises, devotions, a few different games, and lots of newspaper reading and we had a pretty full week.