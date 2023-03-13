The first full week of March has come and gone. At the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka residents filled that week with a variety of activities. Monday the men got together to visit at men’s coffee, they tried out a new brain game called verb generation where you pick out a scenario and create a list of verbs that could likely happen in that scenario, we played a few rounds of bingo, and even enjoyed some violin music. Tuesday a few residents went on a drive around Washington, while others that morning worshipped during a church service. The rest of Tuesday flew by between trivia, bingo, painting, and visiting. Wednesday the Catholic Priest stopped by, and we spent the afternoon cuddling and playing with puppies. By the end of the session the puppies were napping in their carrier. A big thank you to Myra Wiegand and her Cedar Ridge Goldens, they brought such smiles to faces. Thursday, we shared feel good stories, enjoyed a Busy Corner Dine-in, played some bingo, and ate cookies. Friday, we enjoyed Organ music, worked on Depot Quilt Squares made of scrap book paper, and played truth or Blarney. Sprinkle in exercises, devotions, a few different games, and lots of newspaper reading and we had a pretty full week.
Corned Beef and Cabbage
Ingredients
1 (3 pound) corned beef brisket with spice packet
10 small red potatoes
5 medium carrots
1 large head cabbage
Place corned beef in a Dutch oven and cover with water. Add spice packet, cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until corned beef is just about fork-tender, about 2 hours.
While the corned beef is simmering, cut potatoes in half. Peel carrots and cut into 3-inch pieces. Cut cabbage into small wedges.
When corned beef has cooked for 2 hours, add potatoes and carrots; cook until vegetables are almost tender and meat is fork-tender, about 10 minutes. Add cabbage and cook until tender, about 15 more minutes.
Remove meat and let rest for 15 minutes. Leave broth and vegetables in the Dutch oven. Slice meat across the grain. Serve with vegetables and broth.