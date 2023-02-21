The week of Valentine’s Day has come and gone. At the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, we celebrated Valentine’s day with cards, gifts, candy, and loved ones. On Valentine’s Day we had a delicious lunch with loved ones and reminisced about love letters. Some residents sharing, they still have collections of over 500 love letters, one lady joked that they had to have their mom send a letter to their significant other telling him to write letters a bit more often. On the days leading up to and surrounding Valentine’s Day residents were showered with valentines and gifts from the community. From News 25, to grade schools, college students, church groups and more the local community definitely showed the love on the holiday meant to celebrate love, thank you! That week we also enjoyed bingo, balloon games, reminiscing, baking cookies, stories, singing karaoke, learning about history, petting bunnies, etc. Also, a thank you to Unity Point Health for coming and doing a wellness clinic here at the Home for residents, staff, and guests.