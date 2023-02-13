The first full week in February was filled with varying shades of red, pink, and white. From flower arranging, to decorating, to making valentine treats residents have been getting into the spirit of Valentine’s Day. Some made valentine houses with graham crackers, buttercream frosting, and candy hearts. Others worked on making beautiful flower decorations for around the home. Some even helped with picking out decorations to add to the dining rooms and through the halls. Residents made some sweet treats with chocolate, peanut butter, powdered sugar, and Chex cereal to form puppy chow. We go to enjoy some piano music throughout the week. Residents had some fun at a few sing-a-longs, and even tried out a group share, with some telling stories or singing. We also had a bunch of valentine treats come in. Candy, cards, and special placemats were given to the residents to spread the love during February.