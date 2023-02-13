The first full week in February was filled with varying shades of red, pink, and white. From flower arranging, to decorating, to making valentine treats residents have been getting into the spirit of Valentine’s Day. Some made valentine houses with graham crackers, buttercream frosting, and candy hearts. Others worked on making beautiful flower decorations for around the home. Some even helped with picking out decorations to add to the dining rooms and through the halls. Residents made some sweet treats with chocolate, peanut butter, powdered sugar, and Chex cereal to form puppy chow. We go to enjoy some piano music throughout the week. Residents had some fun at a few sing-a-longs, and even tried out a group share, with some telling stories or singing. We also had a bunch of valentine treats come in. Candy, cards, and special placemats were given to the residents to spread the love during February.
Strawberry Vanilla Pancakes
Ingredients
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
1 cup milk
1 large egg
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons vanilla extract
1 cup chopped fresh strawberries
Directions
Stir flour, brown sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a medium bowl. Pour in milk, egg, oil, and vanilla; mix until well blended. Stir in strawberries.
Grease and heat a large skillet or griddle over medium heat.
Drop batter by large spoonfuls onto the griddle and cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, about 2 minutes more. Repeat with remaining batter.