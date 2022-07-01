APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

Monday started out with devotions, followed by exercises. Residents took advantage of the nice weather on Monday and got outside in the morning for some gardening. In the afternoon we relaxed with some adult coloring pages, followed by some competitive games of bingo with some sweet and chocolaty prizes at the end. Then the evening wrapped up with violin music in the courtyard. Tuesday after devotions and exercises, residents reflected on the word of God during Reflections where Ed Fritz provided the service. Then that afternoon residents went shopping in downtown Eureka. Residents visited Et Cetra and the Store Next Door helping Et Cetra celebrate 44 years of business. Tuesday evening wrapped up with a viewing of the film Little Heroes. Wednesday after a morning of devotions and exercises, residents and staff enjoyed a Homemade soft serve ice cream reception provided by Ray and Gladys Slagel. Then that evening they continued reading Anne of Green Gables during cookies and stories. Thursday in addition to our routine morning activities residents enjoyed the courtyard and setup suntea. Then later in the afternoon they enjoyed the “fruits” of their labor with suntea on the patio. A few games of bingo before supper were enjoyed and post supper was a screening of the movie Bear with Me. Friday rounded out the week with the residents working on a volunteer project followed by a relaxing afternoon of Ice Cream in the Courtyard and an evening of table games.