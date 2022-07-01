APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

Monday started out with devotions, followed by exercises. Residents took advantage of the nice weather on Monday and got outside in the morning for some gardening. In the afternoon we relaxed with some adult coloring pages, followed by some competitive games of bingo with some sweet and chocolaty prizes at the end. Then the evening wrapped up with violin music in the courtyard. Tuesday after devotions and exercises, residents reflected on the word of God during Reflections where Ed Fritz provided the service. Then that afternoon residents went shopping in downtown Eureka. Residents visited Et Cetra and the Store Next Door helping Et Cetra celebrate 44 years of business. Tuesday evening wrapped up with a viewing of the film Little Heroes. Wednesday after a morning of devotions and exercises, residents and staff enjoyed a Homemade soft serve ice cream reception provided by Ray and Gladys Slagel. Then that evening they continued reading Anne of Green Gables during cookies and stories. Thursday in addition to our routine morning activities residents enjoyed the courtyard and setup suntea. Then later in the afternoon they enjoyed the “fruits” of their labor with suntea on the patio. A few games of bingo before supper were enjoyed and post supper was a screening of the movie Bear with Me. Friday rounded out the week with the residents working on a volunteer project followed by a relaxing afternoon of Ice Cream in the Courtyard and an evening of table games.
Pulled Pork
• 4 pounds boneless pork shoulder, cut into 4-inch pieces
• 1 (20-ounce) canned crushed pineapple
• ¾medium red or yellow onion, minced
• 2jalapeños, seeded and minced
• 4garlic cloves, minced
• Juice of 2 limes
• 2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari
• 2 tablespoons chili powder
• 1 tablespoon garlic powder
• 2 teaspoons Kosher salt, plus more to taste
• 1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil (optional)
Caramelized Pineapple
• 1medium pineapple, cored and diced
• ¼medium yellow onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
• 3 tablespoons light brown sugar
For Serving
• BBQ sauce
• Fresh cilantro leaves
• 10 brioche or Sweet Hawaiian buns
Slow Cooker
1. Make the pulled pork. In the slow cooker pot, combine the pork, crushed pineapple, onion, jalapeno, garlic, lime juice, soy sauce, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours. Using tongs or two forks, shred the pork in the pot, discarding any large pieces of fat. Stir the shredded pork into sauce to incorporate. Taste and add more salt as needed.
2. Meanwhile, make the caramelized pineapple. In a large skillet over medium heat, combine the pineapple, onion, and brown sugar. Cook, stirring constantly, tir until the sugar is melted, about 5 minutes. Continue cooking, stirring often, until the pineapple is browned and the onion is softened, 8 to 10 more minutes. If the bottom of the pan is browning, add a splash of water.
3. Spoon about 1/3 cup of the pulled pork onto each brioche bun. Top with BBQ sauce, caramelized pineapples, and cilantro before serving.