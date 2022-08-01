APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The last full week of July started out with our regular routine of devotions and exercises. Then residents finished up their looking at the be attitudes during bible study. Monday afternoon we relaxed with some coloring and then a few games of bingo. Tuesday morning after our routine activities, residents enjoyed a reflections church service and shucking sweet corn. In the afternoon resident took a trip to the local Dollar General for some shopping. Tuesday night the CGRE singers came and performed in the downstairs courtyard. Wednesday morning post devotions and exercises, residents enjoyed the musical talents of our ADON Cindy Stoller on the Baby Grand. That afternoon residents gathered in the courtyard and worked on building sandcastles using wooden tools, cups, and shells. Residents came up with so many unique creations. Thursday, we headed down to Hooked on Fishing in East Peoria for a morning of catching bluegills and largemouth bass and a picnic lunch. Thursday afternoon he held our monthly birthday party for the residents and wrapped up the day with a few games of bingo. Friday after devotions and exercises residents helped out dietary by wrapping silverware. Friday afternoon residents gathered to reminisce and enjoy some ice cream in the courtyard. That evening members of the Goodfield AC Church came and provided the residents with a special evening church service.