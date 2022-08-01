APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The last full week of July started out with our regular routine of devotions and exercises. Then residents finished up their looking at the be attitudes during bible study. Monday afternoon we relaxed with some coloring and then a few games of bingo. Tuesday morning after our routine activities, residents enjoyed a reflections church service and shucking sweet corn. In the afternoon resident took a trip to the local Dollar General for some shopping. Tuesday night the CGRE singers came and performed in the downstairs courtyard. Wednesday morning post devotions and exercises, residents enjoyed the musical talents of our ADON Cindy Stoller on the Baby Grand. That afternoon residents gathered in the courtyard and worked on building sandcastles using wooden tools, cups, and shells. Residents came up with so many unique creations. Thursday, we headed down to Hooked on Fishing in East Peoria for a morning of catching bluegills and largemouth bass and a picnic lunch. Thursday afternoon he held our monthly birthday party for the residents and wrapped up the day with a few games of bingo. Friday after devotions and exercises residents helped out dietary by wrapping silverware. Friday afternoon residents gathered to reminisce and enjoy some ice cream in the courtyard. That evening members of the Goodfield AC Church came and provided the residents with a special evening church service.
CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE
Ingredients
1 unbaked pie crust (store-bought or homemade)
3/4 c. granulated sugar
1/4 c. light brown sugar
3 tbsp. cocoa powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 c. dark corn syrup
1/2 c. maple syrup
1/4 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
3 large eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 c. pecan halves
1/2 c. dark chocolate chips, plus more for topping
Flaky sea salt, if desired
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
2. On a lightly floured surface, roll the piecrust into a 13-inch circle. Transfer to a deep dish 9-inch pie plate. Tuck the edges under and crimp as desired. Freeze for 20 minutes. Prick the bottom of the crust 8-10 times, all over, with a fork.
3. Line the frozen piecrust with parchment paper and fill with pie weights. Place on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 12 minutes just until the edges of the crust as dry. Carefully remove the paper with weights. Return to the oven for 3-5 minutes until the bottom of the crust is dry and the edges just start to turn light brow. Let cool slightly. Reduce the oven temperature to 350F.
4. In a large bowl, whisk together the sugars, cocoa powder, and salt. Add the corn syrup, maple syrup, butter, eggs, and vanilla. Whisk until well combined. Stir in the pecans and chocolate chips. Pour the filling into the partially baked piecrust. Sprinkle a few more chocolate chips on top, if desired.
5. Bake for 55-65 minutes or until the filling is puffed and the center wobbles slightly when the pan is gently shaken. Remove and let cool completely on a wire rack. Finish with a sprinkle of sea salt, if desired.