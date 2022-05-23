APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

A week of music for the residents at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. It started out with Liane Smith playing lively 50s music on the Baby Grand. Then after a morning of church the, an afternoon of bible trivia, crafts, and resident council, the residents enjoyed singers from the Congerville Apostolic Christian Church in our Downstairs Courtyard. Wednesday was a day for enjoying the songs of birds outside in our courtyards. Thursday after devotions, exercises, and table games, in the afternoon Activity Aides Dena and Maggie preformed an instrumental duet for the residents. Friday residents enjoyed patriotic music on the Baby Grand by Assistant Director of Nursing Cindy. Then Friday afternoon was filled with decorating for our National Nursing Home week Celebrations set to begin Monday the 23rd.