APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

A week of music for the residents at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. It started out with Liane Smith playing lively 50s music on the Baby Grand. Then after a morning of church the, an afternoon of bible trivia, crafts, and resident council, the residents enjoyed singers from the Congerville Apostolic Christian Church in our Downstairs Courtyard. Wednesday was a day for enjoying the songs of birds outside in our courtyards. Thursday after devotions, exercises, and table games, in the afternoon Activity Aides Dena and Maggie preformed an instrumental duet for the residents. Friday residents enjoyed patriotic music on the Baby Grand by Assistant Director of Nursing Cindy. Then Friday afternoon was filled with decorating for our National Nursing Home week Celebrations set to begin Monday the 23rd.
Juicy Roasted Chicken
Cook:
1 hr 15 mins
Total:
1 hr 40 mins
1 (3 pound) whole chicken, giblets removed
salt and black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon onion powder, or to taste
½ cup margarine, divided
1 stalk celery, leaves removed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Place chicken in a roasting pan, and season generously inside and out with salt and pepper. Sprinkle inside and out with onion powder. Place 3 tablespoons margarine in the chicken cavity. Arrange dollops of the remaining margarine around the chicken's exterior. Cut the celery into 3or 4 pieces, and place in the chicken cavity.
Bake chicken uncovered in the preheated oven until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone, should read 180 degrees F (82 degrees C). Remove from heat and baste with melted margarine and drippings. Cover with aluminum foil and allow to rest about 30 minutes before serving.