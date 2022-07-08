APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

Monday morning was filled with the 4th of July Parade. Residents enjoyed watching the parade from the shade of the tent out front, some stayed in and watched from the windows and others went with their loved ones to watch along the parade route. Anna McCloud and Carol Robinson rode on the Home’s float and tossed candy and frisbees; they were joined by staff and volunteers. Later that afternoon residents played balloon volleyball and Flags bingo. Tuesday, we had a guest minister Virgil Metzger join us for Reflections in the morning. In the afternoon residents tested their bible knowledge with Bible trivia. Then worked on a bumble bee toilet paper roll craft. Bingo ended the afternoon and led into supper. Tuesday night we watched the patriotic movie “The Pledge.” Wednesday after devotions and exercises in the morning, we took time to enjoy the upstairs courtyard in the afternoon. Residents took turns remote controlled cars and even had some fun with bubbles. That night they continued reading Anne of Green Gables during cookies and stories. Thursday morning started out with a devotion and exercises. Then residents went for a drive around town. Residents got in their Thursday afternoon bingo games and that evening Mark Dotterer stopped by and played the Baby Grand for the residents. Friday wrapped up our week with our usual morning routine of devotions and exercises. And Line Smith stopped by in the morning to share her musical talents with the residents. Then in the afternoon residents enjoyed a summer ice cream treat in the upstairs activity room. And the week wrapped up with an evening of table games.