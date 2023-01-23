APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

Monday started out with a bible study, a visit from our friends at Woof Therapy dogs, a look at winter survival checklists, and a visit from the Congerville singers. Tuesday we were so excited to welcome back 2nd Act group from the Washington Park district. We also decorated winter themed cookies and enjoyed some music by Debra and Daryl Blunier. Wednesday we read through some heart warming winter survival stories, including one college student who survived for ten days in their car. We also had a “snowball” balloon fight on Wednesday. Thursday we made giant 3d snowflakes, played some bingo, and enjoy some cookies and stories. Friday6 wrapped up our Winter Wonderland Week with a snowman salt shaker craft and a winter wonderland party featuring the musical talents of Bob Hoerr and Doug Martin.