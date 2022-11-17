APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The week before Thanksgiving started out with animal videos, furry friend visits, bible trivia, bingo, and singers. Tuesday after exercises, devotions, a drive (residents got to see their first snowmen of the season already!) and church in the morning the afternoon settled down with pumpkin bar tasting and Resident Council. Wednesday some residents enjoyed trivia and others worked on making Chex mix in the morning. I the afternoon was time for puzzles, wooden turkey crafts and games. Thursday was a day for volunteering and making paper barn quilts. Then Thursday afternoon resident enjoyed celebrating the November birthdays at the monthly birthday party, followed by bingo, and cookies and stories. Friday we headed out for another drive, and relaxed in the afternoon with popcorn and soda.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients:

Crust:

25 whole chocolate sandwich cookies, such as Oreos

4 tablespoons butter, melted

Filling:

1 cup creamy peanut butter

One 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 1/4 cups powdered sugar

One 8-ounce package whipped topping, such as Cool Whip, thawed

Directions:

1. For the crust: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Crush the cookies until they're fine crumbs. Pour the melted butter over the top and stir with a fork to combine. Press into a pie pan and bake until set, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely.

2. For the filling: Beat the peanut butter with the cream cheese until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and beat until smooth. Add in the thawed whipped topping and beat until smooth, scraping the sides as needed.

3. Pour the filling into the crust, evening out the top with a knife or spatula. Chill for at least an hour before serving.