APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

Monday was a day for music with Cindy playing the Baby Grand for the residents. Tuesday despite the rain was a day for driving around town and looking at the beautiful fall leaves. Tuesday was also a day for Reflections Church service as well as decorating our fall tree. Wednesday residents made puppy chow, had the opportunity to meet with the Catholic Priest, and played a few games of Yahtzee. Thursday, we had some wonderful volunteers from the Eureka Middle School 7th and 8th grade students come and play some games with us. From bingo, to Sorry, to Rummy Cube, “I’m going on a picnic” memory game, and Kings on the Corner we had a great deal of fun. Friday after a morning of devotions and exercises, we relaxed in the afternoon with some hot chocolate and popcorn.

Pumpkin Bread

INGREDIENTS

• 2 cups all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• ½ teaspoon baking powder

• 1 teaspoon ground cloves

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

• 1½ sticks (¾ cup) unsalted butter, softened

• 2 cups sugar

• 2 large eggs

• 1 15-oz can 100% pure pumpkin (I use Libby's)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 325°F and set an oven rack in the middle position. Generously grease two 8 x 4-inch loaf pans with butter and dust with flour (alternatively, use a baking spray with flour in it, such as Pam with Flour or Baker's Joy).

2. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Whisk until well combined; set aside.

3. In a large bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar on medium speed until just blended. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Continue beating until very light and fluffy, a few minutes. Beat in the pumpkin. The mixture might look grainy and curdled at this point -- that's okay.

4. Add the flour mixture and mix on low speed until combined.

5. Turn the batter into the prepared pans, dividing evenly, and bake for 65 – 75 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the loaves cool in the pans for about 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

6. Fresh out of the oven,the loaves have a deliciously crisp crust. If they last beyond a day, you can toast individual slices to get the same fresh-baked effect.