APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The last full week in October has sped by. We started out the week with bible study and a concert for the residents. On World Pasta day we had some fun making pasta art. Also, on Tuesday residents reflected on the Word of God during a reflections church service, and enjoyed a dulcimer concert. Wednesday included fall brain games, baking chocolate chip pumpkin muffins, and packing snack packs for the local school kids. Thursday residents worked on making decorations in the morning and celebrated October birthdays during the monthly birthday party. After three gallons of punch and over two dozen spice cupcakes with cream cheese frost they left with smiles are sharing stories and memories. Then the afternoon settled down with a few rounds of bingo. Friday residents enjoyed Organ music in the morning and visited over hot chocolate and popcorn in the afternoon. Saturday there was a special visit from a family with homemade cookies for the residents. In the end it was a full week filled with fun and differing activities.