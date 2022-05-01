APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The last week in April has flown by it started out with a look back at Earth day with some Earth day Jeopardy and ended on Arbor day with a drive to view nature and a look at the history behind Arbor Day. To help honor these two holidays the residents worked on preparing spider plants for staff and visitors to take home. Preparing the plants gave the residents a great deal of joy and staff and visitors cleaned off an entire card table full of them that the residents had worked on. In the middle of the week the residents took an armchair travel to Amsterdam and the Netherlands where they learned about the history, art, and the world’s largest flower garden. Then on Thursday residents volunteered with the Snack Pack program. Later that afternoon they joked and reminisced at the monthly birthday party and that evening they relaxed to the wonderful sounds of Mark Dotterer on the Baby Grand. Over all it was a green filled week just in time to change over our calendars to May.
