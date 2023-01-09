APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The first week of 2023 has come and gone. At the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home of Eureka residents started off the year with a bible study on the parable of counting the cost of being a disciple and follower of Jesus from Luke 14: 25-35 and an afternoon puppy time with Ozzy the golden retriever. Tuesday after devotions and exercises came a reflections church service with Marshal Heinold. Tuesday afternoon we celebrated the New Year with sparkling apple cider, cookies, and a performance by Doug Martin. Wednesday, we worked on baking, learned about the history of travel through the decades, enjoyed some piano music, and kicked off the start of our Drama Club. Thursday, we took some time to get our house plants ready for the new year by repotting them, as well as played some bingo, and made yarn “snowballs.” Friday after a morning of devotions and exercises, we played a few table games, and took some time to learn about the history of winter sports.
Ground Beef Casserole
Ingredients
8 large potatoes, peeled and chopped
1 pound lean ground beef
½ cup chopped onion
1 (15 ounce) can carrots, drained
1 (15 ounce) can green beans, drained
1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed tomato soup
¾ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Directions
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Step 2
Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain and mash.
Step 3
While the potatoes are cooking, combine ground beef and onion in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir until beef is evenly browned and crumbly and onion is tender, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain.
Step 4
Stir carrots, green beans, and condensed soups into beef mixture. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Spread mashed potatoes over beef mixture and sprinkle Cheddar cheese over top.
Step 5
Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are light golden brown on top, about 30 minutes.