APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The first week of 2023 has come and gone. At the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home of Eureka residents started off the year with a bible study on the parable of counting the cost of being a disciple and follower of Jesus from Luke 14: 25-35 and an afternoon puppy time with Ozzy the golden retriever. Tuesday after devotions and exercises came a reflections church service with Marshal Heinold. Tuesday afternoon we celebrated the New Year with sparkling apple cider, cookies, and a performance by Doug Martin. Wednesday, we worked on baking, learned about the history of travel through the decades, enjoyed some piano music, and kicked off the start of our Drama Club. Thursday, we took some time to get our house plants ready for the new year by repotting them, as well as played some bingo, and made yarn “snowballs.” Friday after a morning of devotions and exercises, we played a few table games, and took some time to learn about the history of winter sports.