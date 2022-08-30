APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The week begin with bible study as well as a look at how high school classes offered compare to what once was. Residents then had fun learning about a man who has been building a massive 74 ft boat in his front yard and the years of labor it has taken. Tuesday after devotions and exercises, residents reflected on the Word of God during Reflections. Then in the afternoon we took a shopping trip to Et Cetra. Wednesday residents took some time to bake a bit and then in the afternoon we relaxed with a few Grandma’s Attics stories. Thursday, we had some hopping good visitors, when Maggie brought in her bunnies. Thursday afternoon we celebrated at the monthly birthday party with chocolate cake and stories from our youth. Friday was filled with furry bundles of joy when ten five-week-old Golden retriever puppies stopped by.
Italian Meatball Soup
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
1small onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
6 cups chicken or veggie stock
2 cups water
1 tsp salt
1 tsp Italian seasoning
1 (14 oz) can crushed tomatoes
½ lb small circular pasta, or small elbow noodles
Extra Fresh Basil, for serving, optional
Parmesan, for serving, optional
Italian Meatballs
1 lb ground pork (or ground chicken)
1egg, beaten
½ cup bread crumbs
2 tbsp fresh basil, finely chopped
2garlic cloves, minced
2 tsp salt
1 tsp Italian seasoning
Directions
In a large bowl mix all of the ingredients for the meatballs and form them into 1” balls. These are “mini” meatballs.
Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Sauté the meatballs until browned on all sides, about 8 minutes. Set meatballs aside.
Sauté the onion and cook until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute longer. Note: If using chicken, you may need to add more olive oil.
Pour in the stock, water, salt, Italian seasoning, crushed tomatoes and meatballs, bring to a boil.
Add pasta and reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 15-20 minutes until the pasta is tender.
Ladle into bowls and top with fresh chopped basil.