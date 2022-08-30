APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The week begin with bible study as well as a look at how high school classes offered compare to what once was. Residents then had fun learning about a man who has been building a massive 74 ft boat in his front yard and the years of labor it has taken. Tuesday after devotions and exercises, residents reflected on the Word of God during Reflections. Then in the afternoon we took a shopping trip to Et Cetra. Wednesday residents took some time to bake a bit and then in the afternoon we relaxed with a few Grandma’s Attics stories. Thursday, we had some hopping good visitors, when Maggie brought in her bunnies. Thursday afternoon we celebrated at the monthly birthday party with chocolate cake and stories from our youth. Friday was filled with furry bundles of joy when ten five-week-old Golden retriever puppies stopped by.