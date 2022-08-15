APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

Our week here at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka started out with devotions and exercises. Some residents enjoyed a bible study on King David and others took an armchair travel to the Yukon. Between trips outside to enjoy cooler weather, residents found time to play some bingo. Tuesday was a big day with a picnic in the courtyard for both our residents and the staff. The menu included of fried chicken from the IGA, pasta salad, baked beans, ice tea, and brownies and by the end of the day after 85 residents and three shifts of staff every bit of the 250 pieces of chicken were gone. Then later that evening residents and family members enjoyed a performance in the courtyard by Illinois Rail. Wednesday, we relaxed a bit after the busy day Tuesday with some fun in the courtyard, painting, rummy cube, cooking club, and a movie. For cooking club residents tried their hands at making cinnamon sugar popcorn. And for the film we started screening the American Heritage Series with the first episode “Unearthing America’s Christian Foundations part 1.” Thursday after devotions and exercises residents took a drive and explored the country between Roanoke and Eureka where they found a field of sunflowers. To round out the day Thursday craft group worked on making stick initials, where you layer stick sections to form initials and then decorate it with ribbon and flower pieces, some tested their bible knowledge with a bit of bible trivia, and the afternoon rounded out with Bingo. Friday between organ music, flower arranging, devotions, exercises, and trivia the morning flew by. After an afternoon of ice cream and enjoying the courtyard, residents met that evening to enjoy some cookies and continue their journey through the story of Ann of Green Gables. Also, this week came out the flyers for the Family Fest Benefit for the Home set for October 8th 4pm – 8pm at the Goodfield Fellowship Hall. Residents and visitors have already been abuzz talking about it.