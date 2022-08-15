APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

Our week here at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka started out with devotions and exercises. Some residents enjoyed a bible study on King David and others took an armchair travel to the Yukon. Between trips outside to enjoy cooler weather, residents found time to play some bingo. Tuesday was a big day with a picnic in the courtyard for both our residents and the staff. The menu included of fried chicken from the IGA, pasta salad, baked beans, ice tea, and brownies and by the end of the day after 85 residents and three shifts of staff every bit of the 250 pieces of chicken were gone. Then later that evening residents and family members enjoyed a performance in the courtyard by Illinois Rail. Wednesday, we relaxed a bit after the busy day Tuesday with some fun in the courtyard, painting, rummy cube, cooking club, and a movie. For cooking club residents tried their hands at making cinnamon sugar popcorn. And for the film we started screening the American Heritage Series with the first episode “Unearthing America’s Christian Foundations part 1.” Thursday after devotions and exercises residents took a drive and explored the country between Roanoke and Eureka where they found a field of sunflowers. To round out the day Thursday craft group worked on making stick initials, where you layer stick sections to form initials and then decorate it with ribbon and flower pieces, some tested their bible knowledge with a bit of bible trivia, and the afternoon rounded out with Bingo. Friday between organ music, flower arranging, devotions, exercises, and trivia the morning flew by. After an afternoon of ice cream and enjoying the courtyard, residents met that evening to enjoy some cookies and continue their journey through the story of Ann of Green Gables. Also, this week came out the flyers for the Family Fest Benefit for the Home set for October 8th 4pm – 8pm at the Goodfield Fellowship Hall. Residents and visitors have already been abuzz talking about it.
Beef & Noodles
Ingredients
3 tbsp. flour
1 tsp. seasoned salt, divided
1 tsp. ground black pepper, divided
1 1/2 lb. beef stew meat (or chuck roast), cut into 1" pieces
2 tbsp. butter
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 yellow onion, chopped
12 oz. sliced mushrooms
4 garlic cloves, chopped
1 qt. beef stock
2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
4 sprigs of thyme
1 12-oz. bag frozen egg noodles, such as Reames brand
Sour cream and chopped parsley, for serving (optional)
Directions
1. In a large bowl, combine the flour and 1/2 teaspoon each of seasoned salt and black pepper. Add the cubes of beef to the bowl and stir until well coated.
2. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the butter and olive oil, swirling to coat the bottom of the pan. Place the meat in a single layer and cook until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir the beef and let brown on another side, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the Dutch oven from the heat and transfer the beef to a plate.
3. Reduce the heat to medium and add the onion, mushrooms, garlic and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each of seasoned salt and black pepper. Cook for 7 minutes, stirring occasionally and scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the pot. Add the beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, seared beef, and thyme sprigs. Bring to a simmer, cover, then reduce heat to low. Cook for 1 hour and 15 minutes, with the stock just barely simmering.
4. Remove the lid and discard the thyme sprigs. Add the egg noodles and increase the heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture comes to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low and continue to cook for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are tender. Serve immediately, topped with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of parsley.