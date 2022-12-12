 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

121522-wcj-photo-eachome

Irene works on decorating snowflake cookies.

The holiday season is here and the residents at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka are enjoying it. The week started out with bible study, Christmas bingo, a Christmas themed spelling bee, and violin music. Tuesday residents listened to Christmas stories, reflected on the Word of God during a Reflections Church service, tested their bible knowledge during bible trivia, sang hymns, and tried out some trivia. Wednesday was a day for building gingerbread houses, Christmas devotions, and a few exercises. Thursday residents played word games, reminisced, played a few rounds of bingo, decorated cookies, and took an evening trip over to the Barn 3 in Goodfield to watch their light show. Friday residents worked on a paper mache angel, making lighted Christmas themed table decorations, and welcomed carolers in the Home. Sprinkle in a few walks around the Home to look at all the beautiful decorations and you have a full week here at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

Peanut Butter Fudge

Ingredients

½ cup butter

1 (16 ounce) package brown sugar

½ cup milk

¾ cup peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 ½ cups confectioners' sugar

Step 1

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat; stir in brown sugar and milk. Bring to a boil and boil for 2 minutes, stirring frequently; remove from heat and stir in peanut butter and vanilla.

Step 2

Place confectioners' sugar in a large mixing bowl. Pour in peanut butter mixture and beat with an electric mixer until smooth; pour into an 8x8-inch dish. Chill until firm before slicing, about 1 hour.

