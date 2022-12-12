APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The holiday season is here and the residents at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka are enjoying it. The week started out with bible study, Christmas bingo, a Christmas themed spelling bee, and violin music. Tuesday residents listened to Christmas stories, reflected on the Word of God during a Reflections Church service, tested their bible knowledge during bible trivia, sang hymns, and tried out some trivia. Wednesday was a day for building gingerbread houses, Christmas devotions, and a few exercises. Thursday residents played word games, reminisced, played a few rounds of bingo, decorated cookies, and took an evening trip over to the Barn 3 in Goodfield to watch their light show. Friday residents worked on a paper mache angel, making lighted Christmas themed table decorations, and welcomed carolers in the Home. Sprinkle in a few walks around the Home to look at all the beautiful decorations and you have a full week here at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.