APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

It was harvest week here at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. The week began with Apple Cider donuts from Tanners and a Harvest party for residents and their families. Some residents even got their hands dirty working up pumpkins! At the harvest party we painted pumpkins, made s’mores and hot dogs around a campfire, enjoyed apple cider slushies from Uncle bud’s food truck, took gator rides around campus, kids bounced in the bouncy house, played games, listened to music by Doug Martin, gave away prizes, and raced might trikes in the parking lot. Tuesday residents made their own painted pumpkins and, in the evening, we relaxed to the sound of Debra and Friends on their dulcimers. Wednesday was Farmer Dress-up day as well as our Chili competition. We had many farmer and farmers wives stopping by to try out the submissions for the chili competition and our baker for the Home won! Her slightly sweet and spicy chili was the favorite. Then later that afternoon the Eureka Public Library stopped by and did a book presentation for the residents. Before supper on Wednesday we gathered around the baby grand and listened to our Assistant Director of Nursing, Cindy Stoller, play some beautiful hymns. Thursday after a drive in the morning to see the fields a group went shopping at Rader’s Family Farm in Bloomington. Then on Friday we tasted different varieties of apples, with caramel sauce of course, and ended harvest week with S’mores around the campfire.

Pumpkin Scones with Spiced Pumpkin Glaze

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE SCONES

• ½ cup canned pumpkin purée (I use Libby's)

• 1 large egg

• 3 tablespoons heavy cream

• 1 tablespoon molasses, such as Grandma's Original

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 2 cups all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off with knife, plus more for dusting

• ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• ½ teaspoon baking soda

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• ¾ teaspoon ground ginger

• ¾ teaspoon ground cloves

• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

• 1 stick (½ cup) cold unsalted butter

FOR THE GLAZE

• 1½ cups Confectioners' sugar

• 3 tablespoons canned pumpkin purée

• 1 tablespoon water

• ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

• ¼ teaspoon ground ginger

• ¼ teaspoon ground cloves

• ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the pumpkin, egg, heavy cream, molasses, and vanilla. Set aside.

3. In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment, combine the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices. Process for about 20 seconds to combine; be sure no lumps of brown sugar remain.

4. Cut the cold butter into ½-inch chunks. Add to the food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal – it should look unevenly crumbly with some pea-size chunks of butter within. Add the pumpkin mixture and pulse just until the mixture comes together. The dough will be very sticky, and you should still be able to see some pea-size clumps of butter.

5. Lightly flour a countertop or work surface. Dump the sticky scone dough onto the floured surface and dust the top lightly with more flour. Using your hands, gently knead the dough until it comes together into a smooth ball. Divide the dough in half. Dust your work surface with flour again and form each half into a 5-inch circle, about ¾-inch thick. Using a sharp knife dusted with flour, slice each circle into 6 even wedges (cut each circle in half, then cut each half into thirds). If the dough starts to stick to the knife, dust the knife with more flour. Place the wedges on the prepared baking sheet.

6. Bake the scones for 12 to 15 minutes. To see if they are done, peek at the bottoms; they should be slightly browned. Let the scones cool on the baking sheet for about 15 minutes.

7. Meanwhile, make the glaze: In a medium bowl, whisk together the Confectioners' sugar, pumpkin, water, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg until smooth. The glaze should be thick.

8. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the glaze over each scone, letting it drip a bit down the sides. Wait about 30 minutes for the glaze to set, then serve.

9. Note: The scones are best served fresh on the day they are made but will keep well in a covered container for two days.

10. Freezer-Friendly Instructions: The Dough can be Frozen for up to 3 Months: Put the dough wedges on a baking sheet, let set in the freezer, then place in a sealable bag and press out as much air as possible. Bake as needed directly from the freezer. (Allow 1 to 2 minutes longer in the oven.) To Freeze After Baking: Let the scones cool completely and store in an airtight container separating layers with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Before serving, remove the scones from the container and let them come to room temperature. (For best results, glaze after defrosting.) **If you have the option to freeze the scones before or after baking them, you will get the best results if you freeze them before baking.