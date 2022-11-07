APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

October ended and November started here at the apostolic Christian Home of Eureka with a Halloween Dress-up Day, fall collages, and a pumpkin patch reminisce. Tuesday, we relaxed with some exercises and devotions, followed by a Reflections church service, bible trivia, and bingo. Wednesday, we began adding leaves to our Thankful tree. Each leaf gets added with something a person is thankful for and by thanksgiving we have a full tree that warms your heart to read over. Wednesday residents also got to enjoy Jamie Joos playing the ukulele. Thursday some residents made paper bag flint corn crafts. Thursday was also a day for music on the baby grand and enjoying the weather outside. Friday after a morning of Thanksgiving fun facts we hosted a holiday card fair. Sprinkled in throughout the week were balloon games, stories, bible readings, coloring, word games, and more.

Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients

4 medium sweet potatoes

4 cups small broccoli florets

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 small garlic clove, minced

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

⅓ cup chopped scallions

1 cup cheddar cheese, optional

¼ cup hemp seeds

½ cup chopped parsley and/or microgreens

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Sweet Potato Cashew Cream (this makes extra)

½ cup water

½ cup sweet potato mash

½ cup raw cashews, soaked 4+ hours & drained

1½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 garlic clove

2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Pierce the sweet potatoes several times with a fork and place them on the baking sheet. Roast for 45 minutes, or until tender. Slice in half and scoop out a tablespoon of mash from each half to make room for the filling, ½ cup total. (Use this for the Sweet Potato Cashew Cream.)

2. Make the Sweet Potato Cashew Cream: In a high-speed blender, combine the water, sweet potato mash, cashews, lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, and salt and pepper and blend until smooth. Set aside.

3. Steam the broccoli in a steamer for 5 minutes or until just tender but still bright green.

4. In a medium bowl, combine the olive oil, minced garlic, Dijon mustard, lemon juice and scallions and stir. Add the steamed broccoli and a few pinches of salt and pepper, and toss to coat.

5. Fill each potato half with a scoop of the cashew cream, some of the cheddar cheese (if using), the broccoli mixture, more cheese, scallions and sprinkle with the hemp seeds. Bake for 10 more minutes or until the cheese is melted. Serve with the remaining cashew sauce for drizzling. (tip: if your cashew sauce is too thick to drizzle, stir in a little bit of water until it's a thinner consistency)