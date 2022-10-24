APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The week started out with devotions and exercises. Then we took some time to watch a few YouTube videos and learned how they make lavender essential oils as well as how they plant their massive tulip fields in the Netherlands. The residents enjoyed watching the different types of machinery as well as seeing a few John Deer’s and Cat tractors being used in Europe. Later that night singers from Congerville came and preformed for the residents. Tuesday after a morning of devotions and exercises, residents reflected on the word of God during Reflections church service. That afternoon they tested their bible knowledge with Bible Trivia. Wednesday residents made pumpkin spice dip, enjoyed the musical talents of Jamie Joos on the Ukulele, and decorated fall cookies. Thursday residents worked on making a turkey craft, played bingo, had some visitors from the Eureka Middle School. 5th and 6th grade volunteers stopped by and played hide and seek in the garden, helped us put together a few puzzles, and played some bingo. Friday we made glutten free coffee cake in a mug, and got outside and enjoyed a concert by Art and Bobbie Hunzicker.

The Best Stuffing

Ingredients

1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

1 tablespoon olive oil

1-pound sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

1/2 cup dry white wine

1-pound assorted wild mushrooms, trimmed and sliced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 stalks celery, diced, plus leaves for garnish (optional)

1 large yellow onion, diced

5 sage leaves, minced (about 2 tablespoons)

5 sprigs thyme leaves, minced (about 2 tablespoons)

4 cups turkey or chicken broth

2 large eggs

1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped

16 cups cubed stale white bread

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sausage and cook, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon and breaking up any clumps, until browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer the sausage with a slotted spoon to a large bowl.

3. Add the wine to the skillet and cook until almost all the liquid has evaporated, scraping up any browned bits, about 2 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter to the skillet, and then add the mushrooms. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and some pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms brown and have cooked down to about half their original volume, about 5 minutes. Transfer the mushrooms with a slotted spoon to the bowl with the sausage.

4. Melt the remaining 7 tablespoons butter in the skillet. Then add the celery, onions, sage and thyme and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the broth and bring to a simmer.

5. Beat the eggs and parsley in another large bowl. Add the bread cubes and toss. Add the reserved sausage and mushrooms and toss together. Pour in the vegetables and broth and toss again until evenly coated. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes. Then uncover and continue to bake until golden, about 30 minutes more. Garnish with celery leaves if using.