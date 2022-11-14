APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The week of Veterans day started out with bible study, a spelling bee, bingo, and violin music. Tuesday after a morning of devotions and exercises, and a Church service. Residents took a shopping trip on Tuesday afternoon uptown to Et Cetra, and that evening they got to welcome the CGRE singers’ group into the Home to perform. Wednesday in the morning the residents took time to listen to the funeral service of Donna Wettstein and bake muffins. Then in the afternoon we had some puppy time with the Golden Retriever Ozzie and his family. Ozzie even showed off some of the tricks he was mastering. Thursday was the KFC dine-in, where residents were able to order in from KFC if they choose. Also, on Thursday was a fall drive, as well as a few rounds of bingo. Friday Veterans day started out with organ music and ended with a program honoring our veterans and looking at reminders of how even in the dark times of war there was hope.
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients
• Roasted Garlic*
• 1 whole garlic bulb
• Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling
• Sea salt
• Mashed Potatoes
• 2 pounds Yukon gold or butterball potatoes, peeled
• 2 teaspoons sea salt, divided
• ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
• Freshly ground black pepper
• Butter, optional for serving
• Chopped chives and/or rosemary, optional for sprinkling
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
2. Make the roasted garlic: Trim the top ¼ inch off the top of the garlic bulb. Place cut-side up on a piece of foil, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt. Wrap the garlic in the foil and roast for 40 to 60 minutes or until the cloves are deeply golden brown and tender. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly. Use the back of a chef’s knife or a small masher to mash the garlic into a paste before incorporating into the mashed potatoes. Set aside.
3. Make the mashed potatoes: Place the potatoes and 1 teaspoon of salt in a large pot and fill with enough water to cover the potatoes by 1 inch. Bring to a boil and cook until fork tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking liquid.
4. Use a ricer or a potato masher to mash the potatoes into a large bowl. Use a rubber spatula to fold in the roasted garlic, olive oil, ½ cup of the reserved cooking liquid, 1 teaspoon salt, and several pinches of pepper. Continue folding until creamy, adding up to ½ cup more cooking liquid if desired for creamier potatoes. Serve hot with butter, rosemary, and chives, if desired.