APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The week of Veterans day started out with bible study, a spelling bee, bingo, and violin music. Tuesday after a morning of devotions and exercises, and a Church service. Residents took a shopping trip on Tuesday afternoon uptown to Et Cetra, and that evening they got to welcome the CGRE singers’ group into the Home to perform. Wednesday in the morning the residents took time to listen to the funeral service of Donna Wettstein and bake muffins. Then in the afternoon we had some puppy time with the Golden Retriever Ozzie and his family. Ozzie even showed off some of the tricks he was mastering. Thursday was the KFC dine-in, where residents were able to order in from KFC if they choose. Also, on Thursday was a fall drive, as well as a few rounds of bingo. Friday Veterans day started out with organ music and ended with a program honoring our veterans and looking at reminders of how even in the dark times of war there was hope.