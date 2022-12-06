APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

November ended and December began with lots of holiday activities at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. From decorating 12 different Christmas trees around the Home, to a holiday card sale, making Christmas ornaments, and more. Carolers began visiting this week filling the halls with cheer. Residents also took a ride to look at decorations around town. Residents took some time enjoy stories and cookies with a wonderful volunteer, they played some games of bingo, exercised, listened to devotions, played active games, and much more.