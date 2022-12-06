 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

November ended and December began with lots of holiday activities at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. From decorating 12 different Christmas trees around the Home, to a holiday card sale, making Christmas ornaments, and more. Carolers began visiting this week filling the halls with cheer. Residents also took a ride to look at decorations around town. Residents took some time enjoy stories and cookies with a wonderful volunteer, they played some games of bingo, exercised, listened to devotions, played active games, and much more.

Reindeer Food

Ingredients

1 (20 ounce) package miniature pretzels

1 (17.5 ounce) package crispy corn cereal squares (such as Corn Chex®)

1 (16 ounce) jar salted dry-roasted peanuts

1 (14 ounce) package candy-coated milk chocolate pieces (such as M&M's®)

24 ounces white chocolate, chopped

Directions

Step 1

Cover a large area of counter space with waxed paper and tape it down.

Step 2

Mix pretzels, corn cereal, peanuts, and candy-coated milk chocolate pieces together in a large bowl.

Step 3

Melt white chocolate in the top of a double boiler over simmering water, stirring frequently and scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching.

Step 4

Pour melted white chocolate over pretzel mixture; stir to evenly coat. Quickly transfer mixture to the prepared waxed paper and spread in a thin layer; let cool completely, at least 30 minutes.

Step 5

Break into pieces and store in an airtight container.

