APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The week began with bible study, devotions, exercises, painting, bingo, and music. Tuesday after a morning of devotions exercises, and a reflections church service, the afternoon we tried out different varieties of tomatoes including German big boys, tomatillos, grape tomatoes, and Kellogg breakfast varieties. The evening was filled with music, brownies, ice cream, friends and family. Roy, Daryl, and friends came and preformed during the brownie and ice cream reception. Wednesday after the catholic priest did individual visits in the morning we had a relaxing afternoon of making leaf rubbings. Thursday was a big day with a trip to the Eureka lake for a picnic and music preformed by Ben Daily. Friday was filled with devotions, exercises, a travelogue, S’mores around the campfire, and more. Then on Saturday we had fresh Kettle Corn and cider along with music in the parking lot. Overall it was a busy and delicious week here at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.