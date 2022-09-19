APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The week began with bible study, devotions, exercises, painting, bingo, and music. Tuesday after a morning of devotions exercises, and a reflections church service, the afternoon we tried out different varieties of tomatoes including German big boys, tomatillos, grape tomatoes, and Kellogg breakfast varieties. The evening was filled with music, brownies, ice cream, friends and family. Roy, Daryl, and friends came and preformed during the brownie and ice cream reception. Wednesday after the catholic priest did individual visits in the morning we had a relaxing afternoon of making leaf rubbings. Thursday was a big day with a trip to the Eureka lake for a picnic and music preformed by Ben Daily. Friday was filled with devotions, exercises, a travelogue, S’mores around the campfire, and more. Then on Saturday we had fresh Kettle Corn and cider along with music in the parking lot. Overall it was a busy and delicious week here at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
White Bean Chicken Soup
Ingredients
• 2 tbs polive oil
• 1onion, finely diced, (1 cup)
• 2large carrots, peeled and diced
• 2celery stalks, finely diced
• 1jalapeño, seeds removed and finely diced (optional)
• 1bay leaf
• 3garlic cloves, minced
• 8 cups chicken stock
• 2 (14 oz cans) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
• 2-3 cups shredded chicken, poached or from a rotisserie chicken
• 1 tsp salt
• 1/2 tsp freshly ground pepper
• 2 tbsp fresh dill, finely chopped (plus extra for garnish)
• 1 bunch Swiss chard, stems removed and roughly chopped
• 1lemon, juiced
• Parmesan cheese for serving
Method
1. Heat the oil in a large pot set over medium heat.
2. Sauté onions, carrots, celery, jalapeño and bay leaf until vegetables are onions are tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 2 more minutes.
3. Add chicken stock, beans, shredded chicken, salt and pepper and dill. Bring to a boil then reduce to a swimmer. Simmer for 20 minutes stirring occasionally.
4. Add chard and lemon juice and simmer for another 10 minutes. If you like it a little bit more "bright" add more lemon juice.
5. Serve garnished with dill and shaved Parmesan.