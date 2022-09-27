APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

Monday was a day of music with the Sunshine Bell Choir here in the afternoon, followed by a few games of bingo, and an evening with the Congerville singers. Tuesday some of our residents took a drive to Metamora touring some of their historical sights. Then for lunch on Tuesday the residents had the chance to order KFC from Washington. The residents loved the chicken and kept talking about how juicy and delicious it was. Wednesday, we played some games and enjoyed some sweet apple cider as well. Thursday morning residents helped to pack snack packs for local school children and that afternoon they celebrated the September birthdays with stories about the birthday celebrants and cupcakes. Friday morning, we welcomed some furry friends in to visit with a bunny cuddle session. Then Friday afternoon Liane Smith stopped by and played the baby grand for the residents. That evening the cookies and stories group started reading Little House on the Prairie.
PUMPKIN SOUP
INGREDIENTS
1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 large onion, coarsely chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
4 lb. pumpkin (any kind but preferably sugar pie)
4 c. low-sodium chicken broth
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1/2 c. heavy cream, plus more for garnish
DIRECTIONS
1. In a heavy soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and garlic and cook until golden.
2. Meanwhile, halve, peel, and scrape out seeds of the pumpkin. Cut into chunks.
3. Add pumpkin chunks and broth to pot. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, uncovered, then reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer until pumpkin is fork-tender, about 30 minutes.
4. Remove pot from heat and, using an immersion blender, blend mixture until smooth. (Alternatively, let soup cool, then blend in a blender.) Stir in cream and season to taste.
5. To serve, ladle soup into bowls, add a swirl of cream, and garnish with pepper.