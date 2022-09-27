APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

Monday was a day of music with the Sunshine Bell Choir here in the afternoon, followed by a few games of bingo, and an evening with the Congerville singers. Tuesday some of our residents took a drive to Metamora touring some of their historical sights. Then for lunch on Tuesday the residents had the chance to order KFC from Washington. The residents loved the chicken and kept talking about how juicy and delicious it was. Wednesday, we played some games and enjoyed some sweet apple cider as well. Thursday morning residents helped to pack snack packs for local school children and that afternoon they celebrated the September birthdays with stories about the birthday celebrants and cupcakes. Friday morning, we welcomed some furry friends in to visit with a bunny cuddle session. Then Friday afternoon Liane Smith stopped by and played the baby grand for the residents. That evening the cookies and stories group started reading Little House on the Prairie.