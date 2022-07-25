APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

Monday after our usual morning routine of devotions and exercises. Residents helped to care for the sensory garden in the downstairs courtyard. In the afternoon residents enjoyed the upstairs courtyard and had some fun with bubbles. Then before supper we cooled off inside with a few games of bingo. That evening the Congerville AC Singers came and sang for the residents. Tuesday after the usual morning routine, Curt Rassi stopped in and led a Reflections church service for the residents. Tuesday we also opened up our Lost and Found Claim fair that was open through Thursday morning. Tuesday afternoon the residents met for Resident Council. Wednesday morning started out with devotions and exercises. The catholic priest stopped in for prayers and blessings for those residents who wished it, and residents worked on making banana pudding layer dessert. That afternoon residents took advantage of the summer weather and played brain games in the courtyard. Thursday morning after the usual routine some residents went on a bus drive around the area and shared stories of when they grew up and others worked on arranging fresh cut flowers brought in by Verla’s daughters Carole and Patty as well as her granddaughter Sammi. Thank you, ladies. Friday we had organ music in the morning, ice cream in the courtyard in the afternoon, and cookie’s and stories in the evening. Throughout the day some residents worked on a rock crab craft as well.