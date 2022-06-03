APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The last part of May and the beginning of June was a busy one at the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home of Eureka. Not only did we have our annual staff training day but the residents got to enjoy a Chinese order-in lunch. By far the most popular order was the sweet and sour chicken. We also finally got our cherry tomato plants into our raised bed planter as well as we are trying a sensory herb garden this year. Red Rubin basil, lemon balm, and chocolate mint It will be enjoyable to experience the scents as the plants grow larger. Residents are already looking forward to the day when they can start picking the cherry tomatoes. Last year they had a great deal of fun going outside and eating fresh tomatoes right off the vine. Also, this week residents played bingo, worked on their strength during exercises, competed in bible trivia, completed their ongoing project of making stepping stones, and made paper plate doves during crafts. Many residents have been taking the time to go and enjoy the weather outside. Overall it has been a busy week with many different things going on.