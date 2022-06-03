APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The last part of May and the beginning of June was a busy one at the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home of Eureka. Not only did we have our annual staff training day but the residents got to enjoy a Chinese order-in lunch. By far the most popular order was the sweet and sour chicken. We also finally got our cherry tomato plants into our raised bed planter as well as we are trying a sensory herb garden this year. Red Rubin basil, lemon balm, and chocolate mint It will be enjoyable to experience the scents as the plants grow larger. Residents are already looking forward to the day when they can start picking the cherry tomatoes. Last year they had a great deal of fun going outside and eating fresh tomatoes right off the vine. Also, this week residents played bingo, worked on their strength during exercises, competed in bible trivia, completed their ongoing project of making stepping stones, and made paper plate doves during crafts. Many residents have been taking the time to go and enjoy the weather outside. Overall it has been a busy week with many different things going on.
World's Best Lasagna
Cook: 2 hrs 30 mins
Ingredients 1 pound sweet Italian sausage
¾ pound lean ground beef
½ cup minced onion
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 (28 ounce) can crushed
tomatoes
2 (6 ounce) cans tomato paste
2 (6.5 ounce) cans canned
tomato sauce
½ cup water
2 tablespoons white sugar
1 ½ teaspoons dried basil leaves
½ teaspoon fennel seeds
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 ½ teaspoons salt, divided, or to
taste
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
4 tablespoons chopped fresh
parsley
12 lasagna noodles
16 ounces ricotta cheese
1 egg
In a Dutch oven, cook sausage, ground beef, onion, and garlic over
medium heat until well browned. Stir in crushed tomatoes, tomato
paste, tomato sauce, and water. Season with sugar, basil, fennel seeds,
Italian seasoning, 1 teaspoon salt, pepper, and 2 tablespoons parsley.
Simmer, covered, for about 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally.
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook lasagna noodles
in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes. Drain noodles, and rinse with cold
water. In a mixing bowl, combine ricotta cheese with egg, remaining
parsley, and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
To assemble, spread 1 1/2 cups of meat sauce in the bottom of a 9x13-
inch baking dish. Arrange 6 noodles lengthwise over meat sauce. Spread
with one half of the ricotta cheese mixture. Top with a third of
mozzarella cheese slices. Spoon 1 1/2 cups meat sauce over mozzarella,
and sprinkle with 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Repeat layers, and top with
remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil: to prevent
sticking, either spray foil with cooking spray, or make sure the foil does
not touch the cheese.
Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil, and bake an
additional 25 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes before serving.