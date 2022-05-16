APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The week after Mother’s Day at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka was filled with an assortment of activities. Residents enjoyed the weather warm-up but even they said it got a bit too hot to enjoy the courtyards on Wednesday afternoon. Straight from spring to summer it felt like, but the flowers and plants seemed to love it. In between games of bingo, exercise classes, and morning devotions residents enjoyed religious services and bible study. They learned about peculiar patents such as helium filled sun shades, or animal print shoe soles. It was amazing to learn about some of the odder inventions people have submitted for patents and been awarded. We also got the enjoy listening to the Eureka-Congerville Apostolic Christian Faith Young Group come and sing in our courtyard. Thursday was the monthly birthday party for May, where we celebrated for eight different residents. Residents and families shared stories from mushroom hunting to thrift store super shoppers, the residents had fun reminiscing, listing to what their families remembered about them, and sharing about themselves. The week ended with some beautiful music on the organ and an armchair travel to Taiwan. Overall it was a fun week filled with varying activities, we can’t wait to see what our National Nursing Home week celebrations bring May 23rd – the 27th.